AlphaTauri’s French driver Pierre Gasly stands on his car as he celebrates winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 6, 2020.

Luca Bruno / POOL / AFP

Pierre Gasly won an extraordinary Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday for his first Formula One success in his 55th race.

The French driver in an Alpha Tauri benefitted from a 25-minute red flag suspension after Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari.

Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton was on his way to a comfortable win before a 10-second stop-go penalty pushed the Mercedes world champion at the back of the pack.

AFP