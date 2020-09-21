Pinnick explains NFF’s continuous support for Nigeria Pitch Awards

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has pointed at the assiduity, creativity and ingenuity the organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Matchmakers Consult International Limited, bring into the entire packaging of the event each year as the reason the federation has continued to support the event.

Speaking in Abuja at the weekend, Pinnick advised Matchmakers Consult to retain the same laudable qualities and even improve upon them for subsequent processes and ceremonies.

The seventh edition of the glamorous awards has now been scheduled for November in Asaba, Delta State.







“I am impressed by the hard work and transparency that the organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards bring into the process and organisation of the ceremony each year. Despite a number of challenges and hurdles to cross over the years, they have never faltered in putting up an impressive show, and more importantly, the integrity of the selections has been obvious to followers of the game.







“It is rather difficult to keep up standards and maintain certain parameters especially with the hailstorm of the COVID-19, but I want to charge the organisers to do their utmost to maintain the integrity of the awards and strive to keep to the standards they have set over the years.”







He assured the organisers that the NFF’s moral support for the awards remains intact and that the Federation’s top hierarchy would be ready to grace this year’s ceremony taking place in the Delta State capital in the second week of November.







On his own part, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Phillips assured that the integrity of the awards is its major asset and that nothing would be done to compromise the high standards that have been second nature to the event over the years.







“Matchmakers Consult International Limited will continue to guard jealously the unique qualities and attributes that have sustained the Nigeria Pitch Awards.”

Our thinking is in the long-term, not short-term. We are fully committed to making this a project that Nigerians, and indeed all Africans, will be proud of.”