Plateau governor orders hunt for killers of traditional ruler

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has ordered the hunt for killers of Bulus Janka, the traditional ruler murdered in Barkin Ladi local government area of the state on Monday.

The community leader was killed by unknown gunmen at his residence at Rasat in Foron District.

While the killers are yet to be nabbed, residents have clamoured for the beef-up of security in the state with the growing cases of attacks.

Istifanus Gyang, the senator representing Plateau North, had earlier on Wednesday described the assassination of Mr Janka as inhuman, barbaric and devilish.

Mr Gyang called on the government and security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for prompt prosecution.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by Makut Macham, his spokesperson, Governor Lalong assured that the killers of the traditional ruler will be apprehended and dealt with accordingly.

Governor Lalong expressed anger over the killing of the traditional ruler, saying “the murderers will not be allowed to go unpunished as security agencies in collaboration with local intelligence have launched a thorough investigation to arrest the perpetrators and their collaborators.”

He said, having been briefed by heads of security agencies he has repeatedly charged that the days of unknown gunmen are over in Plateau State.

“Innocent people cannot be killed without anybody being apprehended and put to trial. We are using the concept of community policing to dig into this particular case and see to it that the criminals are arrested. If we do not do so, more criminals will be bold to attack and kill our citizens.”

The governor urged the citizens to intensify vigilance against criminals who are bent on rupturing the peace of the state at all costs, assuring that they will not be allowed to succeed.

He, however, sympathised with the family of the royal father, the people of Barkin Ladi as well as the entire state over the unfortunate incident.

