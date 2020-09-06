PLATEAU: Sen Gyang commends PDP on free, fair senatorial primaries





Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP-Plateau North), has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the free and fair Plateau South senatorial by-election primaries that produced Mr George Daika as party’s candidate.

Gyang in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms, said that the exercise was adjudged transparent, free, fair and witnessed the display of culture and spirit of democracy that PDP was known for.

“With this outcome, the stage is now set for the PDP to regain the Senatorial slot at the October polls.

“All that is required is the cooperation and understanding of stakeholders to harness the increasing support which the people at the grassroots have for the party,” he said.

The lawmaker urged all party faithful and stakeholders to collectively work for the victory of the candidate and the PDP.

According to him, such will help Plateau to have a stronger representation in the Red chamber.

NAN

Vanguard