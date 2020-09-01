Plateau senatorial by-election will test APC’s cohesion, says Lalong



Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has said that the coming by-election for Plateau South Senatorial District will test the unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Lalong, who made the assertion at the extraordinary APC zonal stakeholders’ meeting in Shendam at the weekend, noted that the party had continued to remain together in the state because the APC’s Rescue Administration under his leadership, insisted on delivering on its mandate.

He, therefore, informed the stakeholders that the by-election was coming primarily to test the party’s unity and commitment to rescuing various sectors of the economy, even as he urged members to demonstrate that unity of purpose by working towards a successful primary.

“It is the primary that will produce the party’s candidate; as such, the journey to the eventual victory starts from there,” he stated, stressing that whoever emerges as the standard bearer would soar to victory based on the success story of the Rescue Administration.

Optimistic of the party’s victory in the October 31 by-election, Lalong, who is also the chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), declared: “APC is moving as a formidable force in the country and we continue to receive people from other parties into our fold.

“I advise members to settle their grievances at home and within the party structure to avoid distractions that could constitute setback to the party. We are all set for victory and we must remain focused, while working hard to make things easy.”

He urged the stakeholders to always remember the supremacy of the party and not allow “personal ambitions to jeopardise our collective victory,” assuring that all ongoing legacy projects, which were halted by COVID-19, would soon resume and be completed.

State chairman of APC, Chief Letep Dabang, disclosed that five aspirants had indicated interest in the senatorial seat, just as he commended APC members for their exemplary conduct with a pledge that the party would be fair to all.

Komsol Longab, representing Shendam/Quan Pan/Mikang Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, assured that the zone would deliver whoever eventually emerges at the primary.

APC aspirants to the seat of the late Senator Ignatius Longjan include Prof. Nora Dadu’ut, Prof. Emmanuel Garba, Prof. Doknaan Sheni, Nanven Nimfel and Demian Shekarau.