Plateau South Senatorial bye-election: Nora Dadu’ut emerges APC candidate

Kolade ADEYEMI, Jos

A don, Professor Nora Dadu’ut, has emerged candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Plateau South Senatorial bye- election, scheduled for Oct.31.

Dadu’ut clinched the ticket at the party’s primaries conducted across the six local government areas in the senatorial district.

The Nation reports that the six local council areas that make up the Plateau South Senatorial District are Shendam, Qua’anpan, Wase, Lantang North, Lantang South and Mikang.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Rt. Hon. Habu Isa Ajiya declared Nora winner of the Primary Election having secured the highest votes and met the necessary requirements

“This is to certify that Prof. Nora Dadu’ut ,having scored the highest total number of votes, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he said.

The scholar polled 1,936 to floored other aspirants in the primary election which held in Shendam Local Government Council Secretariat.

The other three contestants under the party, are: Prof. Emmanuel Garba, who scored 60 votes, Prof.Danjuma Doknan Sheni, polled 61 votes, and Bar. Demian Shekarau got 16 votes.

However, over 2,117 delegates across the 6 LGAs in the Zone participated in the Primaries.

Speaking, state Chairman of the party, Chief Letep Dabang ,commended the process, describing it as transparent and hitch-free.

“We are happy with the outcome and the understanding of our members; it all shows APC is a great party,” he said.

He described Dadu’ut as a formidable candidate, saying the party had absolute confidence in him to win the election.

He said the party would prepare well for the election to ensure emphatic victory.

The Nation reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the senatorial seat vacant following the death of Sen. Ignatius Longjan on February, 10th 2020.