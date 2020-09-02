Plateau to pay hazard allowances to frontline health workers

Our Reporter

PLATEAU State Head of Civil Service Mr. Izam Azi has declared that the state government is set to start paying hazard allowances to frontline health workers, who have been working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Azi stated this on Tuesday when the newly-elected officials of the Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) visited in Jos.

He said the Ministry of Finance had been directed to work out modalities for payment, stating that as soon as everything is sorted out, the affected workers would start receiving their payments.

“I want to state that frontline health workers in the state, who have been working during the pandemic, will soon start receiving their hazard allowances.

“The Ministry of Finance has been briefed and they are working out modalities of payment, as soon as that is done, frontline health workers should start receiving their pay,” he said.

The head of service added that over 950 civil servants had so far benefited from the Federal Mortgage Bank Home Renovation Loan Scheme of the state government.

He said the loan had made some of the civil servants house owners as they used the funds to complete buildings while some purchased land with theirs.

He added that the state government would soon implement the new minimum wage structure in the state, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic stalled its implementation owing to its impact on the economy.