‘Playboy’ Prince Andrew ‘slept with at least a dozen women procured for him by Jeffrey Epstein’

A bombshell new book has claimed ‘playboy’ Prince Andrew was ‘obsessed with redheads and slept with at least a dozen beautiful women,’ reportedly procured for him by paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein.

Canadian author Ian Halperin claims to have spoken to at least a dozen of the Duke of York’s former lovers – with comments from each of them expected to published in his book, Sex Lies and Dirty Money by the World’s Powerful Elite on Thursday.

He has previously claimed the book will provide new information on Prince Andrew‘s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to Page Six, Mr Halperin said: ‘There is no doubt that Epstein provided girls to Andrew, and that was the reason they were friends. He had an obsession with redheads, and Epstein would have his scouts combing the streets for the most beautiful redheads before they met.

He added: ‘One of Andrew’s ex-lovers said he had a sex addiction because he was always second to Prince Charles. He compared his relationship with his brother, to William and Harry. William is looked at as royal material, just like Charles, whereas he and Harry were the bad boys.

‘This led to his playboy lifestyle. He wasn’t getting attention; it made him feel special to get these beautiful women in his bed.’

The author listed the book on Amazon earlier this month, claiming it will make ‘world headlines’.

According to The Sun, Halperin said: ‘It’s going to shed a lot of light.

‘l’ll say one thing after my book, if Prince Andrew is not finally interrogated by the Feds, we’ve got a major problem because I’m unleashing a ton (of) never before revealed stuff.

‘About the Epstein case, about Maxwell, especially about Prince Andrew and about a plethora of other people connected to Epstein whose roles have never been revealed before.’

According to PageSix, Halperin said he uncovered no evidence that Andrew had sex with underage women.

MailOnline has approached Prince Andrew’s representatives for a comment.