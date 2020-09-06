PMB’s quest for legacy

Pius Okaneme

SIR: President Muhammadu Buhari may turn out to be the president that Nigerians hate to love. I came into my house at night and flipped on the switch and there was light. I was thrilled. I noticed that I have been more productive with my work of late. I can turn on my computer anytime and also, I do not panic anymore that my phone will go down.

These experiences may sound trivial but for many years inadequate electricity supply has appeared as an insurmountable obstacle to progress in Nigeria. There is also massive work in progress on Second Niger Bridge. The Onne Seaport which was closed for many years recently received the largest cargo ship in Nigeria. Previous regimes have politicized the above economically viable projects. Especially, the decongestion of the Apapa Wharf which has made traffic a nightmare in Lagos.

I cannot suddenly start to paint President Buhari as a saint. That will be preposterous. The political calamity he has caused as a result of his insensitivity in balancing his government with regards to the tribal disposition of the country is a sin. Talk less of his seeming acquiescence to the Fulani incursion into various communities.

The president is moulding himself into a bitter/sweet enigma. We pray that the scale of power will tilt to his patriotic side and shift Nigerian politics to a progressive direction.