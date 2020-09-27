Pogba still not fully fit according to Man United boss Solskjaer

Pogba

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba is still not fully fit but backed the Manchester United midfielder to “get better and better” after the dramatic 3-2 win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Pogba did not have a full pre-season with United after testing positive for coronavirus last month.

The France midfielder was ineffective as the Red Devils slumped to a 3-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace in their first game of the Premier League season last weekend.

Pogba was taken off midway through the second half of that surprise loss at Old Trafford and was also withdrawn after 65 minutes of a thriller against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

United boss Solskjaer defended the former Juventus man after Bruno Fernandes snatched all three points with a penalty 10 minutes into time added on following a VAR check that took place after the final whistle had blown.

Solskjaer said of Pogba: “He missed a lot of pre-season because of his illness. He’s not had internationals or the friendly against Villa.

“The two 65 minutes he’s had will help him along and he’ll just get better and better.”

Brighton hit the woodwork five times and had a penalty decision overturned but looked to have earned a point through Solly March before the late twist.

