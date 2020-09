Our Reporter

The Railway Police Command, Ebute Metta, Lagos has advised the public especially those who lost motorcycles to thieves or abandoned to report at the Railway Police Station, Bodijja Division, Ibadan for verification and claim within 14 days of this publication.

The motorcycles are two unregistered Bajaj Boxers, Bajaj Boxers with number AKN 186 UU; Qlink motorcycle nos TTN 805 WY and TVS motorcycle no NRK 618 UK.