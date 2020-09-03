Daily News

Police advise vehicle owners

By
0
Agency Reporter

The Ogun State Police Command has advised the public who lost their vehicles /motorcycles to thieves or left abandoned to report at Imeko and Ado/Odo Divisions for identification and claims within 14 days of this publication.

For Imeko Division: Four unregistered Bajaj motorcycles, one unregistered  Jincheng motorcycle, one Bajaj motorcycle with registered  nos PKA 560 VN; One Bajaj motorcycle with nos OJ462FST; One Bajaj motorcycle with nos QT212 LSD; one Bajaj motorcycle with  AAB 426 QC; one unregistered  Suzuki motorcycle and one Honda motorcycle with nosBDG 201QC

Ado/Odo Division: Two unregistered Bajaj motorcycles; One Bajaj motorcycle with no QT 624 EKY; One Suzuki motorcycle with no OY 814 EPE, One unregistered Ladies; Two unregistered TVS motorcycles and One unregistered Honda motorcycle

