Police arraign man, 55, over alleged N1.6m fraud

The police, on Monday, arraigned a 55-year-old man, Tokede Abiola, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N1.6 million fraud.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a one-count charge of fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offense sometimes in July 2019, at about 4:00 pm. at Inland Club Hotel, Okesa in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant obtained the sum of N1.6 million from the complainant, Mr Oyinloye Abidemi, on the pretext of processing USA visa for him.

Akinwale said that the offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olanike Adegoke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Adegoke said that one of the sureties must not be below Grade Level 12 in the civil service.

She adjourned the case till Oct. 30, for hearing.

