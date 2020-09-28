Police arraign two men over alleged cult membership

The police on Monday arraigned two men before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly belonging to a secret society.

The defendants, Charles Chuwuemeka, 23, and Taiwo Babalola, 28 whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Mommoh, told the court that Chukwuemeka and Babalola committed the offences on June 12 at Ejigbo area of Lagos.

Mommoh said that the defendants and others still at large conspired to belong to a secret society called “Aiye”. She alleged that they were caught by a member of a vigilante group while taking the oath of allegiance to the secret society.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 42(a) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.M. Ajayi, granted each of the defendants N200,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

Ajayi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to the Lagos Government.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 13, for mention.

Vanguard