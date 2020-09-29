Police arrest 43 rioters in Katsina

The police in Katsina State said it has arrested 43 persons suspected to be involved in Monday’s protest which led to the death of one person and injury to several others.

Youths in their numbers took to the street at Daddara village, in Jibia Local Government Area to reportedly protest over incessant security challenges facing their communities. They protested against activities killing, raping and rustling animals by bandits in the area.

They set car tires ablaze and blocked the road linking Jibia and Katsina metropolitan area and smashed the windscreen of vehicles passing by. The youths reportedly set the police border control post, Nigeria Immigration checkpoint, as well as several vehicles in the area, ablaze.

Although the youths said they were protesting incessant security challenges in the area, the police, however, attributed the protest to



smugglers’ activities.

The police, in a statement, said the riot was purportedly sponsored by smugglers and their agents targeting joint border patrol personnel and their facilities.

Police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, said the “Command received a report that some group of disgruntled youths and adults mainly from Daddara village, Jibia LGA of Katsina state, came out in their numbers, tumultuously rioting and protesting.

“The angry protesters were reported to have blocked the Katsina – Jibia Highway, exactly at Dadda village, smashing and destroying vehicles of security agencies and that of innocent citizens passing along the highway.

“They also set ablaze a Police Border Control Post – Daddara, Nigerian Immigration Service checkpoint – Danmasani, one police border patrol van (stationery), one Volkswagen Gulf III motor vehicle belonging to the officer in charge of the police border post, two AK 47 rifles belonging to Joint Border Drill Forces, one Ak 47 rifle and a pistol belonging to Police Mounted troops.

“The rioters smashed and damaged the windscreen of many motor vehicles of innocent commuters passing through the highway.

“Consequently, the command swiftly deployed teams of Police mobile Force (PMF) and conventional units to the area and have succeeded in arresting forty-three (43) persons found rioting.

“The teams have brought the situation under control as normalcy has returned to the area. But sadly one person lost his life during the fracas.

“Investigation revealed that the riot was purportedly sponsored by smugglers and their agents targeting joint border patrol personnel and their facilities.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to arrest more perpetrators and their sponsors to book, as the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, psc has promised to bring all perpetrators to book to serve as deterrent to others.”

