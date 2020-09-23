Police arrest man for allegedly posing as aide to AIG, defrauding people

The Zone 13 Police Command has arrested Chief Izuchukwu Nwabueze, 35, for allegedly posing as an aide to AIG Danmallam Mohammed and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, the spokesperson for the Zonal command, disclosed this on Wednesday at Ukpo, near Awka.

AIG Mohammed is in charge of the zone.

Nwode said Nwabueze allegedly obtained millions of naira in the guise of raising money to furnish a residential quarter and installing a soundproof generator for the AIG.

“In an effort to nip fraudulent tendencies in the bud, on Sept. 21, operatives attached to Zonal CID Zone 13, Ukpo, arrested one Ichie Sir Izuchukwu Nwabueze, 35, of Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area.

“He cornered Sir Chris Okeke and High Chief Daniel Nwaigwe both of G20 Foundation Awka, and collected a total sum of N7.3 million from them,’’ she said.

Nwode also said that the suspect defrauded Mr Chidi Okoye, N240,000; Mr Benson Okoye, N185,000; Umugama village, N100,000 and Prince Okoyeze, N100,000.

According to her, other victims are Mr Chukwudi Okeke, N210, 000; Prof Sylvanus Anika, N50, 000, Chief Nnamdi Egbuha, a gas cylinder and Mr Ndubuisi Onwuakpa, one horsepower air conditioner.

She added that the suspect obtained N1, 000, 000 from one Ifeanyi Umeh on behalf of the Anglican Bishop of Awka, Archbishop Alexander Ibezim.

She said that the suspect had also approached Mr Akunwata Modebe to join him in the forum he created to support the activities of the newly created Zone 13 Police headquarters.

“He allegedly convinced him to pay the sum of N1, 000, 000 on Sept. 1, which he did to his Fidelity Bank’s account.

“He further approached one Mr Stanley Chibuzor, the CEO of Brost Global Resources and collected the sum of N500, 000 from him to allegedly enlist him in his stakeholders’ forum,” Nwode said.

She said that the suspect collected another N370, 000 from Chibuzor to purchase IPad for the AIG and another N1,150, 000 for the furnishing of the office of the Personal Assistant to the AIG.

“When Chibuzor requested for the refund, the said Izuchukwu gave him a Fidelity Bank’s cheque of N1, 150, 000 belonging to Chriskwik Ventures Limited of 32 Isa Williams Str., Okearin, Lagos State, which he presented to the bank but bounced.’’

Nwode said the suspect had voluntarily confessed to the crime and would be arraigned after further investigation.

She reiterated the AIG’s call on the members of the public, whom the suspect had defrauded to report to the DCP Echeng Echeng, in-charge of Criminal Investigations Department.

“The public should be wary of such crime and report suspicious activities or persons through the zone’s emergency number 08060463492, or the nearest police station or command for prompt response,’’ she said.

The suspect, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him.

“I was arrested by officers on trumped-up charges because I am contesting for the position of President-General of Ukpo community,” he said.

He further claimed that the petitions filed against him were instigated by his opponents in the said election.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria