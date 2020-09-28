Police arrest men caught with human skull in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four persons for unlawfully being in possession of a human skull. The suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Monday, and gave the identities of the suspects as Muyideen Tolubi, Niyi Folorunso, Sonubi Taiwo, and Remilekun Folorunso.

He said they were arrested following information received by the police in Odogbolu Division, that some people were digging a grave with the aim of removing an already buried corpse.

“Upon the information, the DPO Odogbolu division, Csp Afolabi Yusuf led his detectives to the scene but the suspects have already removed the head of the corpse and left. The police, there and then, embarked on an intelligence-based investigation which led to the arrest of the couple; Niyi and Remilekun Folorunso as well as Muyideen Tolubi,” he said.

Mr Oyeyemi said three of the suspects confessed to digging the grave and removing the head of the corpse, and later took detectives to Ikenne, where the fourth person, who had asked them to bring the head for ritual purposes, was apprehended.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

