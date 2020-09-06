Police arrest Nollywood director, other over murder in Delta

A 36-year-old businesswoman, Obiageli Onakanse, preparing for marriage in December, declared missing two weeks ago, has been found buried in a shallow grave in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Council, Delta State

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye, who said arrests have been made, disclosed this. He also revealed that the victim, a popular interior decorator, who lived in a rented apartment, in Government Reserved Area (GRA) of the state capital, was discovered with ghastly head injuries and several machete cuts on her body.

“That has led to the arrest of her co-tenant, Nonso Ekene, a Nollywood movie director, and the security man, Isaac Sunday, who confessed to the crime.

“A female relative of the victim simply identified as Uche, told journalists that the deceased was her father’s younger sister.”

He further said the family members became suspicious after her calls went unanswered for weeks.

“She was discussing her marriage plans with an uncle on the telephone, prior to her sudden disappearance. My uncle was worried after repeated calls to get an update of her proposed marriage plans fixed for December,” the relative said.