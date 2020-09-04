Police arrest six suspects as cult clash claims two lives in Warri

At least no fewer than six persons have been arrested by the police in Delta State following a cult clash that led to at least two deaths.

The victims include a yet to be identified 14-year-old boy and another simply identified as Morku.

The violence occured in the Lower Erejuwa axis of Warri, in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that one of the deceased was hit by a stray bullet in the head from the vigilante group trying to quell the clash.

A resident of the area, Udogun Blessing, said the security operatives responded to distress calls by residents of the area over the disturbing clash between the rival cult groups.

Mr Blessing said, “One of the dead persons was said to be a 14-year-old boy who was hit on the back of his head by a stray bullet. They said he is the only child of his mother.

“The other deceased, identified simply as Morku, was one of the suspected cultists. He was said to have sustained a gunshot injury on his leg from the bullet of one of the vigilante members in the area. The vigilante group tried to stop the clash between the warring cult groups because it had degenerated to attacking innocent people around the area.

“Residents were said to have been dispossessed of their belongings in the melee which caused tension in the area before the police later came to quell the clash.”

Another source, who is resident in Effurun, Uvwie LGA, said policemen from Ekpan Police Division, in the neighbouring Uvwie LGA, were the ones that came to restore peace in the area, adding that some female cultists were among the six arrested.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, on Friday, confirmed the arrest of six persons in connection with the clash but said only one person was hit by a bullet.

“Yes, I can confirm that six persons have been arrested in connection with the clash but I am yet to be informed that two people died. I only got a briefing that one person was hit by a bullet in the leg, along with others arrested.

“My men acted on the information, they arrested about five or six of them who were involved in the violent cult clash. I am in Abuja right now, but will get the full details later,” Mr Inuwa said.