Police arrest two car snatchers for stabbing Uber driver

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers who attacked one Uber driver, simply identified as Utibe, on September 20, about 11:30p.m. and snatched his Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No LND 448 GH at Abijo GRA area of Ibeju Lekki.







According to Lagos State police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, “on the receipt of the distress call, the Area Commander Area J, Ajah, dispatched a team to the scene and traced the snatched car to Mayfair Garden, Ibeju Lekki, where the suspects were arrested, driver rescued and the car recovered. The police also recovered one axe, stained with blood, and one knife from the suspects.







“The driver, who was seriously injured, is receiving treatment at a hospital within Lagos State and recuperating. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for discreet investigation into the case, while he warned those who are planning to engage in criminal acts or have been involved in one crime or the other to desist and flee Lagos, or else, they will meet their waterloo.”







Narrating how the robbery occurred, a Twitter user @samaonpoint, yesterday wrote: “This guy is my friend’s Uber driver. A ride was ordered about 8:40p.m. on Sunday. He arrived at the pickup location just after Lagos Business School about 9:00p.m. As he started the trip, the two guys stabbed the driver and drove off with the car.







“They drove off to Ibeju Lekki axis. Unknown to the criminals, the car had a tracker. The tracker was used to switch off the engine, but the criminals thought it was fuel. From the tracker’s voice recording, the car snatchers thought it was fuel shortage. They had no money to buy fuel, so they decided to sleep in the car till morning, as it was very late at night. The police followed the GPS and arrested the criminals sleeping right inside the car.”

