Police boss declares war on traffic offenders, cultists in Lagos

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has re-echoed his zero-tolerance for violation of traffic rules and readiness to constantly prosecute traffic offenders who drive or ride against traffic.







He also warned those riding motorcycles on restricted areas and using the BRT lanes to stop doing so.







The police boss, who condemned the act as criminal and unacceptable, directed the area commanders, divisional police officers, and heads of operational and tactical units in Lagos yesterday during a routine briefing with the officers at the Conference Hall, State Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja, to arrest offenders.







Similarly, he charged officers and men of the command to go after and expel cultists or any unlawful society within the state, since their existence and operations are purely illegal and condemned.







He said every divisional police officer would be held accountable for violation of any traffic law and cult-related cases in their areas across the state.

