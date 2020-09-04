Police counsel man out of suicide over inability to marry Buhari’s daughter

Abba Ahmad, who planned suicide over his inability to marry President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, has dropped the idea following after a counselling session with the Police.

Ahmad, 22, a businessman and 400-year Accounting student of the North West University, Kano now Yusuf Maitama Sule University, has been sending marriage proposals to Hanan on Facebook and Instagram.

Abba, whose father died in 2013, told The Nation he had been thrilled by Hanan’s beauty and educational qualifications.

Twenty-two-year-old Hanan is a graduate of Photography from Ravensbourne University, England.

“I am in love with her (Hanan Buhari) because of her beautiful face, her level of education and integrity of her father (Buhari).

“I tried informing her but I don’t know whether the messages got to her,” Ahmad said.

He posted he would commit suicide if Hanan wedded another man on Friday.

When The Nation asked why he would die because of a woman, he said: “I just said it.”

The President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, had shared photos of her daughter’s wedding on Friday at the Presidential Villa on Instagram.

The pre-wedding event of Hanan and Turad Sha’aban took place on Thursday September 3.

Muhammed Turad is a Special Adviser to Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

He is the son of a former lawmaker, Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007.

Kano police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, said the police in Kano, at the prompting of Frank Mba, invited Ahmad to the Command Headquarters where he was persuaded not to commit suicide.

Police Commissioner Habu Sani and a Police Imam also counselled him.

Police spokesman Frank Mba spoke with Ahmad on telephone for 6 minutes, 6 seconds, convincing him not to commit suicide even if he did not marry the President’s daughter.

He was told he could marry another beautiful woman and reminded his religion preaches against suicide.

After dropping his suicidal plans, Ahmad, who thanked the Police, expressed desire to join the Force because of the “friendly manner” the Police treated his case.

Police Commissioner Sani advised him to apply for next police recruitment.