Police docked fake Visa agent for alleged fraud in Osun

The Police in Osun on Monday arraigned a 28-year-Old, Omolabi Waheed, before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates ‘ Court for an alleged fraud of running a fake visa racket.

Waheed who pleaded not guilty is facing 11- count charge of theft, conspiracy, fraud and false pretence among other criminal charges preferred against him.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Elisha Olusegun told the court that the defendant committed the offences between September and November 2016 within Osogbo Metropolis.

Olusegun said that the defendant conspired with others still at large, to defraud some innocent citizens under false pretences claiming to be a Visa Agent.

He said the defendant defrauded Mr Adeyinka Folorunsho the sum of N1. 5 million, with a promise to secure a visa for him to travel to Saudi -Arabia, which turned out to be false.

” He also defrauded one Adebimpe Rasak the sum of N100,025 .00, Adeshina Karimat the sum of N130,000, Adedapo Adeyemi, N150,000 and one Oladeji the sum of N150,000,” Olusegun alleged.

The prosecutor said the offences committed contravened sections 516, 418 punishable under section 419, and section 318 punishable under section 390 (9) of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defence counsel, Mr Kehinde Adepoju, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr F. Omisade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million and one surety in like sum.

Omisade said the surety must be a civil servant and resides within the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that the defendant must produce evidence of tax payments with passport-sized photographs with an affidavit of means. The case adjourned till Nov .11 for hearing.