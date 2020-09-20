Police dog in Arizona sniffs out $4m worth of methamphetamine

Deputies in Arizona arrested four people after a routine traffic stop uncovered a stash of methamphetamine that has a street value of nearly $4 million.

The four were driving on Interstate 40 in Kingman when the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement pulled them over, AZFamily.com reported. A police dog sniffed out the drugs, which weighed in at 89 pounds.

All four — German Alvarado, 22; Abril Arreguin, 28; Marlon Torres, 24; and Moises Moralez-Marquez, 30 — face charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

NY Post

