Daily News

Police dog in Arizona sniffs out $4m worth of methamphetamine

By
0
Post Views: Visits 55

Deputies in Arizona arrested four people after a routine traffic stop uncovered a stash of methamphetamine that has a street value of nearly $4 million.

The four were driving on Interstate 40 in Kingman when the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement pulled them over, AZFamily.com reported. A police dog sniffed out the drugs, which weighed in at 89 pounds.

ALS READ: Bishop in rape, child marriage saga opens up says ‘I wooed her because of her beauty’

All four — German Alvarado, 22; Abril Arreguin, 28; Marlon Torres, 24; and Moises Moralez-Marquez, 30 — face charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

NY Post

Vanguard

WFP links record hunger levels to conflict, climate change, COVID-19

Previous article

#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki, Lagos, Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Ambode top trends on Twitter

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News