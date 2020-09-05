Daily News

Police fix Monday for mop-up exercise for unscreened candidates

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has concluded the physical and credential screening of applicants in the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, said on Saturday that a total of 1,890 applicants had been screened so far from Brass, Ekeremor, Kolokuma/Opukuma, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa local government areas.

He said the mop-up screening would hold from Monday, September 7 to Tuesday, September 8, 2020, for applicants who were not previously screened.

