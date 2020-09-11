Police, others screen 2,593 Amotekun applicants in Ekiti

From Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies yesterday screened applicants for the Ekiti State Security Network code-named Operation Amotekun job.

The exercise began last week.

Applicants from the 16 local governments converged on the Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti for the interview.

Speaking after receiving the report of the screening, the Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd), said the committee screened 2,593 applicants.

Komolafe, who hailed the panel for showing fairness and thoroughness during the exercise, said the outfit’s governing board would meet next week to deliberate on the report.

He said the shortlisting would not only be transparent and merit-based, but also devoid of partisan politics to ensure only people of untainted character and integrity were recruited.

This, Komolafe said, would help the security outfit achieve its goals and objectives aimed at addressing killings, kidnappings, farm invasion and other crimes.

He said: “Successful applicants will be invited for medical test and training before they will be deployed in their domains for the smooth take-off of Amotekun operations.

“I thank the Screening Committee for a great job they have done. Don’t forget, we started last Monday and the screening was tedious because we know its importance. We can’t afford to engage those not capable for this job.”