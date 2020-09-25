Police Parade School Principals, Teachers Over Exam Malpractices

Some of the suspects paraded by Nigeria Police.

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested some suspects for their alleged involvement in various examination malpractices in the just concluded West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in some states across the country.

The Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba while parading the suspects on Friday in Abuja said they were arrested in Bauchi, Kano, Rivers, and Nasarawa states.

Mba noted that the Nigeria Police is working in partnership with WAEC to promote the integrity of examination processes in the country and henceforth checkmate examination malpractices in WAEC.

He said the bulk of the suspects are persons employed, trained, and are being paid by WAEC, noting that, “Some of them are teachers, principals in secondary schools. Some of them were host teachers, some are supervisors in the school where the exams took place.”

“Investigations by Police operatives revealed that the suspects used their privileged positions as invigilators, supervisors and school functionaries during the 2020 WASSCE to conspire, perpetuate and encourage varying degrees of examination malpractices, including the online transmission of examination questions and answers on various social media platforms,” the police spokesperson revealed further.

Mba advised parents to ensure their wards prepare for their examinations and shun malpractices and fraudulent practices. He also enjoins parents, guardians, students, and all other stakeholders in the examination processes to cooperate with the police and the exam body towards bringing an end to examination malpractice in the country.

He added that all the suspects will be arraigned in court.