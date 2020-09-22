Police reacts to alleged brutality by staff in viral video

Lagos State Police Command has dismissed claims that its personnel allegedly assaulted a 28-year old Stephen Ade while enforcing an arrest.

Police spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Tuesday that the inspector in a viral video acted within the limit of “the use of minimum force” and was assisted by a non-police official to effect the arrest.

Adejobi said the Inspector Stephen Inumanu of Igando Police State, seen in the video, was deployed on routine stop-and-search duty on 18th of September, 2020 around 1:15 pm, with two other team members, at Isuti Road in Egan.

“While on duty, the team sighted two nervous young men who took to their heels for the unexpected presence of policemen but the team gave them a fierce chase and one Stephen Ade, 28 years old, threw a micro wallet to his partner, who escaped in another direction; then, two of the policemen chased the escapee but to no avail,” Adejobi said.

“In the spirit of cooperation, Inspector Stephen Inumama, was assisted by two spirited civilians (members of the public) who witnessed the episode, chased and arrested the said Stephen Ade “m”, who practically refused arrest as captured in the video, but with the aid of the members of the public, he was subdued within the use of minimum force, without assault whatsoever, from the arm bearing Inspector.”

The PPRO emphasized, “The Command wishes to state categorically that the trending video was borne out of mischief to discredit the collective image of the police by folks who are uncomfortable with police presence or visibility of officers on the road or around them, regardless of how courteous.

“Without mincing words, the video was carefully edited by the sender to remove barrage of insults the suspect hauled on the police officer in the presence of civilians, as customary of mischief-makers.

“The Command, therefore, urges the general public to regard the video as baseless and calculated attempt to malign the efforts of the Nigeria Police in maintaining law and order in the society; while the Command reiterates its commitment to discharging its duties with diligence, human feelings and respect for the rule of law and human rights,” Adejobi said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that after investigation, the suspect has been released to his mother and members of the family the same day.

