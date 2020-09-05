Police recruitment: 13,048 screened in Kano

Our Reporter

The Police Command in Kano State has so far screened 13, 048 candidates for constables recruitment since the commencement of the exercise in the past 11-days in the state.

The Spokesman for the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, stated this in a statement while reviewing progress of the exercise on Friday in Kano.

Haruna said that the candidates were screened in 40 out of the 44 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

“From Aug. 24 to date; a total of 13,048 applicants were successfully screened from 40 out of the 44 LGAs of the state,” he said.

Haruna said that 1, 475 candidates from Takai, Tarauni, Tofa and Tsanywa LGAs were screened on Thursday, adding that the screening would be concluded on Friday with candidates from the remaining four LGAs of the state.

Read Also: Police screen 1379 applicants in Lagos

The spokesman listed the LGAs to include Tudun Wada, Warawa, Wudil and Ungogo, noting that a mop up exercise would be conducted for those who missed the screening.

According to him, the command has employed proactive measures to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols during the screening.

Haruna also quoted DCP Salisu Gyadi-Gyadi, Head of the Recruitment Team, as urging the officers involved in the screening to work according to laid down rules.

Gyadi-Gyadi also commended the officers for their commitment and urged them to maintain the tempo.