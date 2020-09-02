Police Reveal Identity Of Robbers Who Invaded M.K.O. Abiola’s House

In the early hours of Wednesday, robbers invaded the Lagos home of late Chief Moshood Abiola.

The robbers who were about five in number reportedly carted away valuables, including jewellery, however, occupants of the building were not hurt.

It was gathered that the robbers dug a hole at the back gate from where they gained entrance into the building.

Some of them remained outside to watch out for intruders, while others reportedly broke in through the kitchen window, from where they ransacked the bedrooms for jewellery and other valuables and left the same way they came.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested some persons among who were domestic staff.

According to the police, the domestic workers were arrested because they suspected insiders perpetrated the act.

When contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Elkana Bala, confirmed that the intruders were burglars.

He said: “They were burglars. Investigation has begun. We have made some arrest”.

Like this: Like Loading...