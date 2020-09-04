Police screen 1379 applicants in Lagos

By Precious Igbonwelundu

A total of 1,379 candidates from 18 local governments areas (LGAs) in Lagos State have been screened in the ongoing police constable recruitment, the command said on Thursday.

The credential screening exercising which is expected to elapse by September 6, will give applicants who missed their screening days an opportunity to participate on Friday, September 5, said spokesman Bala Elkana.

Giving update on the exercise, Elkana said 75 applicants from Ojo and Oshodi-Isolo LGAs were screened on Thursday.

He said: “The exercise has so far covered eighteen Local Governments, namely Agege, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Lagos Island and Mushin.

“One thousand, three hundred and seventy nine candidates were screened from the eighteen LGAs. The Screening exercise will continue tomorrow (today) with candidates from Somolu LGA. Candidates from Surulere LGA will be screened on September 5.

“Candidates who might have missed the screening due to one reason or the other will be screened on Saturday, September 5 from 8am to 6pm.”