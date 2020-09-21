Police smash criminal gangs in Benue

Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Benue state police command said it has smashed a criminal gang terrorising Makurdi metropolis and perpetrating criminal acts.

A statement signed by the Command Police Public Relation Officer ( PPRO) Kate Anene, a DSP, stated that the gangs specialized in housebreaking and theft, robbery, and cult activities around Welfare Quarters, Yarkiyo, wadata, Ankpa Quarters, NUJ, and North-Bank all in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

DSP Anene stated that following a series of complaints from the affected areas detectives were detailed to investigate and over 20 suspects have been arrested.

She stated further that during the investigation some dangerous weapons were found in the position of the suspects and recovered.

Those arrested according to the police spokesperson are One Ortee sesugh also known as “Smart”, Kabiru Mohammad “Awasco ”, Aondover Terfa “Stubborn “, Tyosenda Kator “Total”, Noah Isaac “Zico ”, Bemdoo Terhide, Suleiman Hamza “Pepper Boy”, Ahmed Ibrahim “Transformer”, Eduh Elaibi “Baron “, Aondoaseer Akaa “SS”, Kamal Mohammad “Eighty”, Terkumbur Tivlumun “Andy”, Samuel Nengem “Doff” all of the different addresses within Makurdi.

The items recovered from them include: two (2) locally made pistols, one (1) dane gun, two (2) live cartridges, one (1) canister of 38mm, a tear gas cartridge, one (1) Military camouflage cap, three (3) black berets, four(4) red berets, military jungle hat, two (2) pairs of Military uniforms (khaki and ceremonial dress), two Military trousers, one Ipad, two (2) desert boots, one animal horn, cutlasses, knives and assorted charms and wraps of herbs suspected to be Indian Hemp.

She said Investigation is still in progress and appealed to members of the public to support with relevant information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of any persons involved in these heinous crimes.