Polio-free status: Let’s sustain immunization, Bill Gates tells Nigeria

Bill Gates

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Co-chair Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates says despite the fact that the World Health Organization has certified Nigeria as Polio – free, the country must not relent in Immunization exercise on its children.

Gates made the remark during the Virtual Kano State Health System Strengthening Program meeting, in which the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Gnduje, the Chair, Dangote Foundation, Alh. Aliko Dangote, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and other key public health officials participated.

A statement by Governor Ganduje’s Director-General, Media and Public Relations, Ameen K. Yassar quoted Gates saying, “Our Polio work is not done, We still have the vaccine for Wild Polio and we need to maintain immunization in case Polio escapes from the two countries in Asia where it still exists,” he said.

According to the statement, “Mr. Gates advised that Kano needed to reinforce its Routine Immunization efforts, with the active participation of traditional leaders, so that the successes recorded in the previous anti-polio campaigns could be maintained.

“I am pleased to hear that the Kano State Task Force on immunization also includes Primary Health Care as its focus”, he stated, stressing that Primary Health Care program areas in the state should be strengthened as part of an effort to ensure community well being.

“He recalled that since 2012, the Kano state had not defaulted in contributing to the health basket fund, hoping the trend would be sustained for the success of the partnership.”

In his remarks, the Chairman, Dangote Foundation, Alh. Aliko Dangote explained that he was happy with the way the Ganduje administration handled the pandemic of COVID 19.

“Kano has shown the world what it can do to respond to emergencies. The same way you and your team kept your energy going with Polio, I urge you to keep it going with your COVID 19 response,” he remarked.

Dangote assured that his foundation would continue to support the state government towards making its immunization and Primary Health Care systems more resilient.

On his part, Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said strengthening the healthcare delivery system in the state remained a priority of his administration.

“Kano state will also strive to scale up the strengthening of 2 – way referral linkages between primary and secondary health care facilities,” Governor Ganduje promised.

Vanguard