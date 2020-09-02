Breaking News

Political cowardice in Stormont adding to Republic’s electricity bills

By
0
Post Views: Visits 44

Media pandering to tinfoil hat nonsense delaying new North-South interconnector

“The real objection to the interconnector is aesthetic, often from people whose house in the countryside has interrupted the view already.” Photograph: Eric Luke

“The real objection to the interconnector is aesthetic, often from people whose house in the countryside has interrupted the view already.” Photograph: Eric Luke

Would Electric Ireland be putting prices in the Republic up by 3.4 per cent if the new cross-Border interconnector was in place?

Apparently not. The company is blaming the increase on, among other things, single-market and system costs that the planned power line from Co Tyrone to Co Meath is designed to address.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Teenagers in Ireland among least satisfied, Unicef survey finds

Previous article

International Dublin Literary Award: Anna Burns among eight women on shortlist

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News