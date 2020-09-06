Politics Last Week: Supreme Court ruling on Kogi, 2023 presidency debate top discussions

While issues around the Edo and Ondo governorship elections continue to dominate Nigeria’s political space, the Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the re-election of Yahaya Bello of the APC as Kogi state governor.

Nigeria’s apex court dismissed the allegations levelled against the incumbent governor by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Musa Wada, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Natasha Akpoti. It declared Mr Bello the winner of the November 2019 election in the state.

The apex court said the petitioners failed to prove the allegations of violence which characterised the election.

To prevent violence in the September 19 Edo governorship election, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, cautioned politicians and their supporters against actions that could mar the election.

Aligning with Mr Adamu’s concerns as well as the growing worries among the electorate, the Oba of Benin, Eheneden Erediauwa (Ewuare II), at a separate meeting held on Wednesday with the APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Godwin Obaseki of the PDP alongside key players from the two parties, also sued for a peaceful election in the state.

However, other governorship candidates expressed dissatisfaction with their exclusion from the meeting called by the Benin monarch.

“I think the way they disseminated the information was not proper. I had to call other governorship candidates if they were aware of the peace pact at the palace, they said no.

“Agreed maybe because of the fracas they (PDP and APC) have been having recently, but the truth is that other stakeholders ought to have been involved. If his Royal Majesty wants to address candidates, we should be included,” Tracy Agol, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had told this newspaper.

INEC also refuted allegations of favouritism and plot to rig the election in favour of the PDP.

Though 2023 may seem a little far away, the push for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor coming from southeast has continued to make headlines as political leaders from the region continue to express their view.

In his reaction, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, said the zoning will be on a “party by party basis, not tribe by tribe basis.”

APC, PDP exchange words over hike in fuel price, electricity tariff

The recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff once again caused the ruling APC and the main opposition party, PDP, to take swipes at each other.

The APC defended the price increases while the PDP accused the ruling party of inflicting Nigerians’ with pains and hardship.

“Our party asserts that by increasing the price of fuel from the N87 per litre it sold under the PDP to an excruciating N151 while at the same time allowing the hike in electricity tariff from N30.23 per kwh to over N66, the APC has left no one in doubt that its agenda is to inflict pain and hardship on Nigerians to satisfy their selfish interests,” Kola Ologbodinyan, the PDP spokesperson said.

In a counter-statement, the APC argued that the increment in petrol price was as a result of the removal of subsidy which would eventually benefit Nigerians.