Politics, pandemic and bad apples

In defending the Police in his law and order campaign strategy for re- election, US President Donald Trump admitted that that there are ‘bad apples‘ in the US Police who will be dealt with by the system. It may be an un -assuring statement to his opponents but for a president who has lost a lot of goodwill during this pandemic, his law and order mantra is a desperate effort of a sinking man grasping at a straw, to clinch re election in spite of the crushing blows of the pandemic on his re election chances. Similarly in banking in Nigeria customers tremble to go to banks in this pandemic because of the discomfort of long queues and social distancing, such that some if not many have wondered if the banks are not conspiring to seize customers deposits by making it difficult for customers to access their money conveniently, with the banks citing the pandemic protocols as convenient excuse.

In Lagos the pandemic curfew has made life miserable for workers to return home from work as they try to beat the curfew of 10 pm and avoid police harassment in violation of a curfew that seem like an extra burden on commuters, travellers workers and traders who are mostly stuck in the snaky, long traffic jams compounded by many road construction works going on simultaneously all over the city during this pandemic. Also in Germany this week over 30000 people demonstrated against the rules and constraints of the pandemic protocols on their way of life in various endeavors especially on freedom of movement. The Police eventually dispersed them after acknowledging that the ranks of demonstrators had been infiltrated by Nazi groups displaying Nazi symbols banned in Germany.

The import of these various events and observations is to admit that good intentions are sometimes marred by bad apples as Trump said of white policemen killing blacks at random under his watch while he seem to turn his eye away in supporting them on the grounds that law and order is the basis of organized society. Which in a way is true. But good policies and laws made by government and public institutions can be subverted by disgruntled and corrupt public officials who exploit implementation loopholes to get quick, illicit money and gains during this pandemic. Also political, economic and police power can be misused and abused during the pandemic as we shall show today with illustrations and analysis of the events we have mentioned earlier

In the case of the citing of bad apples to be dealt with in American Police Donald Trump was adopting a phrase in a book that says – play me foul and I will play you tricky – in his campaign to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from sending him out of power in the November presidential elections, and the reason is clear. The Democrats are using the pandemic and Trump’s handling of it as an inefficiency political albatross on his neck and the main issue to defeat Trump who was ahead in the polls before the pandemic. Now Trump is using the breakdown of law and order in swing states and those controlled by Democrats as his campaign retort and rhetoric that the Democrats will destroy American values and security if voted into power. Trump is suspicious of the coming but inevitable postal voting occasioned by the pandemic for the presidential election and has gone on to ask his supporters to send their vote by post but to still go to vote to make assurance doubly sure. His explanation is that during tabulation this will be sorted out by polling officials. But Trump has been accused of asking his supporters to vote twice which again is controversial and debatable. Actually Trump’s desperate suggestion to his supporters can be equally used by the Democrats and it will be up to the electoral and postal authorities to sort out the ensuing duplication. Which certainly shows the critical and important effect of the election, that Trump himself has admitted to his supporters at their Republican Convention, as ‘the most important election in American history.‘

In the situation of the massing of customers at bank gates in Nigeria, a common sight in this pandemic the CBN and banks’ management should do something urgently to show that the customer is king in this service industry, especially in this crippling pandemic. Some banks don’t work on some weeks but on alternate weeks. But their customers don’t know until they get to the branches where they are turned back by security operatives. Which is bad, as it is like using the pandemic to seize customers money and earnings. It may mask distress in some banks and bank regulators like CBN should be alert and on their toes , to ensure that some banks do not use their financial power of custody of customers funds to deny them access on grounds of the pandemic. Banks should protect their staff by all means but not at the expense of customers not having access to their deposits, funds and assets on account of the observance of the rules of the pandemic . Customers deposits after all are the goose that lay the golden eggs of skyrocketing bank profits even in this pandemic and banks should find ways of eliminating the spectacle of sad and morose customers waiting to collect their money at the door steps of many bank branches nowadays.

On the situation of the continuing curfew in Lagos there is no doubt that it is affecting many businesses of both corporate and retail traders as well as professionals too. This is because people rush to get home and driving can be tedious and treacherous in the ensuing traffic frenzy. The curfew should be lifted so that people can have space to plan their lives and get home in one piece. The anxiety and rush to get home and not be caught by the police, or paying their way through can be a debilitating and costly health and road hazard.The Police are trying and can be understanding at times but then as Trump noted there are bad apples in the police and no nation is immune to that fact and Nigeria is not an exception.

In the demonstrations and protests in Germany the protesters were asking government to ease pandemic restrictions and not curtail their democratic rights of movement during the pandemic. According to German Police the protesters were a motley crowd and amalgam of strange bed fellows. This is because Far Right and Leftists protesters, fierce opponents of each other at most times, flew their banners at the rally at which Police said anarchists and well known violent groups were also marching before they were dispersed. One of the protesters summed it up ominously that they all were united in the acknowledgement and knowledge that the government is their enemy on the pandemic issue and the curtailment of their rights and movement consequently. Some of the demonstrators almost forced their way into the German Parliament which the German President called an attack at the heart of German democracy. But the German government has been quite efficient in the way it has handled pandemic rules and testing and in reducing deaths unlike the UK and the worst of all, the US. All the same, one man’s food is another man’s poison. And in a democracy as buoyant as Germany the right of dissent is an inalienable one to be respected at all times , even in a pandemic.

From the fury of this raging pandemic therefore Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.