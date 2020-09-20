Polytechnic lecturer dismissed for alleged sexual misconduct

The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in the Oyo State capital, has dismissed one of its lecturers for alleged sexual misconduct.

The affected lecturer, Ajadi Omotosho, was relieved of his appointment as a lecturer in the institution for his involvement in the sexual harassment of a student.

The management of the school in a statement signed by the registrar to the council, Modupe Fawale, said Mr Omotosho was sacked in order not to further damage the image of the polytechnic.

The institution’s spokesperson, Soladoye Adewole, also confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

The governing council of the institution approved the immediate termination of Mr Omotosho’s appointment with effect from Friday, September 11, 2020.

Before he was sacked, Mr Omotosho was a lecturer at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning in the institution.

The letter of termination sent to the former lecturer on September 15 reads: “You will recall that you were engaged in an inappropriate behaviour and a poorly managed relationship with your former student. These resulted in embarrassing and tarnishing the image of your employer, The Polytechnic, Ibadan.”

“You will also recall your responses and appearances before the investigation panel and senior staff disciplinary committee that looked into the above matters.”

“After a careful consideration of the issues above, the governing council found you guilty as your actions and activities amount to misconduct.”

“The governing council, therefore, approved the immediate termination of your appointment with effect from Friday, 11th September, 2020.

“You are to hand over all properties of the institution in your possession to your Head of Department”, it read.

Mr Omotosho did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages seeking his reaction to his dismissal.

According to a survey done in 2018 by the World Bank Group’s Women, Business and Law, 70 per cent of female graduates from Nigerian tertiary institutions have been sexually harassed in school, with the main perpetrators being classmates and lecturers.

Related