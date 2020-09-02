Pope Francis Holds First Public Audience Since Lockdown

VATICAN CITY—Pope Francis held his first audience with members of the public since February, a small first step toward restoring his public profile, which has suffered during months of restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s papal audience, with around 500 people, took place in a courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, rather than in the much larger St. Peter’s Square, the normal venue before the pandemic. It drew a mix of devotees and tourists. The public wore face masks, but the pope and his entourage didn’t. …