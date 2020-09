Popular Beautician, Sally Onome Okunzuwa is dead.

According to a post on her Instagram page , she died on Wednesday 23rd August,2020, in her hotel room in Obudu, Calabar , Cross River State.

Close sources say she allegedly lit up a charcoal in the room to keep her warm in the night but was discovered dead in the morning .

Friends and family members have taken to social media to pay tributes to the deceased.

