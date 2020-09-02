Popular Cleric Detained in Saudi Arabia For Drug Trafficking Regains Freedom

Ibrahim Ibrahim, a Gusau based cleric who was detained in Saudi Arabia over drug trafficking charges, has regained freedom and arrived home amidst jubilation by his family and well -wishers.

Alaramma Ibrahim Ibrahim spent more than three years in detention in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after he was framed up that he trafficked drugs to the holy land.

The Qur’anic memorizer was discharged and acquitted by two Saudi courts. Governor Bello Matawalle had earlier intervened in the matter by hiring competent defence counsels for the cleric.

Ibrahim Ibrahim arrived Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos at 12:30 am on Tuesday and was received by the visibly happy Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle at government house in Gusau, the state capital.

At the government house, Ibrahim Ibrahim said he could not use words to express his gratefulness and happiness over his release by Saudi authorities.

Speaking shortly afterwards, Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle warned those travelling to Saudi Arabia to always be very careful and vigilant with their luggage as agents of the devil are within the corner to plant drugs on unsuspecting travellers.

He later appointed the freed cleric Senior Special Assistant.

“It is on record that most Nigerians accused of drug peddling in Saudi Arabia in recent times were victims of such circumstances”

“You may recall that Hafiz Ibrahim has been incarcerated by the authorities of Saudi Arabia a long time ago, following false accusation of illegal drug peddling levelled against him”

“However, after discrete investigation that was conducted to verify the truth of the matter, Malam Ibrahim has been found innocent of all the legal charges against him. He was therefore acquitted and discharged”

“I wish to humbly state that this achievement was made with the active diplomatic engagements on the matter between the Government of Zamfara State and Saudi Arabian authorities”

” I wish to at this juncture, express warm appreciation express warm, appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Saudi Arabian authorities for their diplomatic understanding to us. The officials of Nigerian embassy in Saudi Arabia must also be appreciated for facilitating our efforts towards safe release and return of the accused.” Matawalle added.

