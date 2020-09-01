Popular Instagram Celebrity, 13 Others Arrested by EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Enugu zonal office has arrested fourteen suspected internet fraudsters, including popular instagram celebrity, Bitcoin Lord, from different parts of Awka, Anambra State.

According to reports, they were arrested on Monday, August 31, 2020 , based on the intelligence available to the Commission.

The suspects whose age ranges from 21 and 28 were arrested at Okpuno Awka, Agu Awka and Ngozika estate, all in Anambra State.

Items recovered are different exotic vehicles which include three Mercedes Benz 4matic, three Mercedes Benz AMG, two Lexus Rx salon cars.

Interim analyses of some of the suspects’ phones showed they were involved in some assumed internet fraud which includes online bitcoin scam, love scam and identity theft.

The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

