Popular Rapper and Dancer Poisoned to Death by Friend

The multiple award-winning rapper, dancer and compere, MC Real Abah is dead.

He died after he was allegedly poisoned by a friend identified as Solomon.

The talented dancer, who hailed from Ogbadibo, died on September 2 in Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital.

It was gathered that before he gave up the ghost, he said they should locate one of his friends he identified as Solomon.

One of his friends, Caroline Michael, described Abah’s demise as a sad one.

In a moving tribute to the fallen rapper and entertainer, Michael wrote, “My heart bleeds for this promising young star. Another homeboy is gone again.

I still Can’t believe you are gone Oyine, rest on big sis as you usually call me I will miss you big time bro, I love you, but God loves you most dear. Rest on sweetheart.

Till we meet to part no more.”

