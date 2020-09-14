Porn Star Arrested For Recording A Pornographic Movie In A Shrine In Osun State (photos)

The Osun state police command has confirmed the arrest of popular porn star, Kingtblakhoc for reportedly shooting a porn movie inside the Osun Osogbo grove.

In the porn movie recorded in July and shared on porn sites, Kingtblakhoc was seen dressed like an Osun adherent with a woman who went completely naked as the movie continued.

Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said Kingtblakhoc was arrested following a complaint filed by a member of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in Osun State, Amoo Awosunwon.

“Awosunwon of Idinleke Temple, Osogbo, reported to the police that he sighted Tobiloba Isaac Jolaosho dressed in Osun traditional attire in a sex movie with a completely naked young lady shared on the social media.”

She further revealed that the porn star will be arraigned in court after the police completes its investigation.

Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso born (12 May, 1993), first Nigeria Male Porn star better known as KingTblak HOC is a Nigerian Entrepreneur and First Pornographic film actor to come out boldly in Nigeria and in whole Africa together at once, KingTblak who is first known for posting raunchy photos on his instagram, a social media application for sharing photos, and most notably with the use of his first Snapchat account which was later taken down by the management of Snapchat, a social media application that let individuals share videos with friends that automatically disappears after 24 hours. Kingtblakhoc is more than a porn actor. He is a porn businessman and a porn star. He is the only Nigerian selling porn videos of himself to the mainstream.

After 3 years in Malaysia KingTblakHOC came back to Nigeria and He became recognized by being highly controversial on social media with daring, racy & raunchy, He started off with the racy Instagram videos of him with nude and semi-nude women in his hotel room. After gaining enough followers online he created his website Hoclifestyle, selling his lifestyle with the women but which is now upgraded to Hochub and selling real porn.

Tblak was able to gather traffic to both his instagram and Snapchat account when he announced he’s started making pornography movies, First in Nigeria & in Whole Africa together, the whole of Africa countries such as Tanzania, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya. People were taken by surprise, despite [Africans] having very different perspective about porn.

Like this: Like Loading...