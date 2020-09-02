Portobello three-bed where the light shines through for €730k

The redbrick terraced Victorians of Portobello have impressive ceiling heights and huge windows that wash all rooms in light, factors that combine to make living in them feel incredibly easy.

Number 6, St Kevin’s Road, has both of these qualities in abundance. Facing the cut-stone former Methodist church opposite that is asking €1.2million and has been for sale for a long time, what opens on to the street is a deceptively-roomy three-bedroom family home.

The house has a decent-sized hall, big enough to fit a sideboard or console table, while previous changes to its layout have made way for a wet room between it and the kitchen, as well as a laundry cupboard under the stairs.

To the front is a smart, square-shaped sitting room. It has a solid-fuel burning stove inset into its fireplace, and a large sliding sash window with a black painted railing from where you can watch the world go by. When all that gets to be too much, you can simply close the shutters, one of several original features in the property.

The living room



The kitchen



The garden



A set of pocket sliding doors takes you through to an L-shaped room where the eat-in kitchen is located. This space is home to a second sitting room, again warmed by a wood-burning stove.

From here you can admire the apple-green wall of sliding glass doors that lead out to the garden. This crisp use of colour works well with the room’s pale oak floors. The kitchen units are painted in a bone white that works really well with the dark-stained antique table and lime green chairs that surround it. This area is bathed in light from roof lights above.

The garden faces due south, and is not overlooked so that you also get morning easterly and evening westerly sun. Completely paved it is low-maintenance, but offers a lot of space for greenery to flourish as the abundance of thriving potted plants and shrubs show.

The stairwell is bright thanks to the judicious positioning of another roof light and the stairs widen considerably as they wind their way towards the first floor.

Here there are three bedrooms. The main is to the front and extends the width of the house. It is a fine bright space with original, caramel-coloured floorboards, an open fire and plenty of place for a desk if you need to work from home. There is a second double and single to the rear of the property.

The master bedroom



The family bathroom



The family bathroom is roof-light lit, and tiled in a restful palette of mid-grey tiles with the walls painted a warm navy.

The house has an E2 BER rating, measures 110sq m (1,184 sq ft) and is asking €730,000 through agents SherryFitzGerald. There is disc parking on the street.