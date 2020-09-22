Post Malone, Lil Nas X And Billie Eilish Top 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees List

Post Malone, Photo. Billboard

Billboard on Tuesday rolled out the nominees’ list for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards which was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leading the list is Post Malone who is nominated 16 times in 15 categories, followed by first-time nominees Lil Nas X with 13 and Billie Eilish with 12. Khalid ties Eilish with 12 nominations.

Kanye West, whose Jesus Is King album grabbed him nine nominations in Christian categories including top Christian artist, top gospel artist, top Christian album, top gospel album and top Christian song.

Kelly Clarkson will return as host for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

See the full nomination list below:

Top Artist:



Billie Eilish



Jonas Brothers



Khalid



Post Malone



Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:



DaBaby



Billie Eilish



Lil Nas X



Lizzo



Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):



Mariah Carey



Luke Combs



Lil Nas X



Harry Styles



Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist:



DaBaby



Khalid



Lil Nas X



Post Malone



Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:



Billie Eilish



Ariana Grande



Halsey



Lizzo



Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:



BTS



Dan + Shay



Jonas Brothers



Maroon 5



Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:



Drake



Billie Eilish



Khalid



Post Malone



Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:



DaBaby



Billie Eilish



Khalid



Lil Nas X



Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:



DaBaby



Billie Eilish



Lil Nas X



Post Malone



Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist:



Billie Eilish



Lil Nas X



Lizzo



Post Malone



Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist:



Jonas Brothers



Khalid



Lizzo



Shawn Mendes



Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):



BTS



Billie Eilish



EXO



GOT7



Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist:



Elton John



Metallica



P!nk



The Rolling Stones



Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist:



Chris Brown



Khalid



Lizzo



Summer Walker



The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:



Chris Brown



Khalid



The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:



Beyoncé



Lizzo



Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:



B2K



Janet Jackson



Khalid

Top Rap Artist:



DaBaby



Juice WRLD



Lil Nas X



Post Malone



Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist:



DaBaby



Lil Nas X



Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:



Cardi B



City Girls



Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:



Drake



Post Malone



Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:



Kane Brown



Luke Combs



Dan + Shay



Maren Morris



Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist:



Kane Brown



Luke Combs



Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist:



Maren Morris



Kacey Musgraves



Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:



Dan + Shay



Florida Georgia Line



Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:



Eric Church



Florida Georgia Line



George Strait

Top Rock Artist:



Imagine Dragons



Panic! At The Disco



Tame Impala



Tool



Twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:



Elton John



Metallica



The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist:



Anuel AA



Bad Bunny



J Balvin



Ozuna



Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:



Avicii



The Chainsmokers



DJ Snake



Illenium



Marshmello

Top Christian Artist:



Lauren Daigle



Elevation Worship



For King & Country



Hillsong United



Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist:



Kirk Franklin



Koryn Hawthorne



Tasha Cobbs Leonard



Sunday Service Choir



Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:



Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”



Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”



Khalid “Free Spirit”



Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”



Taylor Swift “Lover”

Top Soundtrack:



“Aladdin”



“Descendants 3”



“Frozen II”



“K-12” by Melanie Martinez



“The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe

Top R&B Album:



Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”



Justin Bieber “Changes”



Chris Brown “Indigo”



Khalid “Free Spirit”



Summer Walker “Over It”

Top Rap Album:



DaBaby “Kirk”



Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”



Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”



Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”



Young Thug “So Much Fun”

Top Country Album:



Kane Brown “Experiment”



Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”



Maren Morris “Girl”



Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”



Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

Top Rock Album:



The Lumineers “III”



Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”



Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”



Tool “Fear Inoculum”



Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”

Top Latin Album:



J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”



Farruko “Gangalee”



Maluma “11:11”



Romeo Santos “Utopía”



Sech “Sueños”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:



Avicii “Tim”



The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”



Illenium “Ascend”



Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”



Alan Walker “Different World”

Top Christian Album:



Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”



Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”



Hillsong United “People”



Skillet “Victorious”



Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Gospel Album



Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”



Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”



William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”



Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”



Kanye West “Jesus is King”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:



Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”



Billie Eilish “bad guy”



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”



Lizzo “Truth Hurts”



Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top Streaming Song:



Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”



Billie Eilish “bad guy”



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”



Lil Tecca “Ran$om”



Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Top Selling Song:



Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”



Billie Eilish “bad guy”



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”



Lizzo “Truth Hurts”



Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Top Radio Song:



Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”



Jonas Brothers “Sucker”



Khalid “Talk”



Lizzo “Truth Hurts”



Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):



Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”



Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”



Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”



Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top R&B Song:



Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”



Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”



Khalid “Talk”



Lizzo “Good As Hell”



The Weeknd “Heartless”

Top Rap Song:



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”



Lil Tecca “Ran$om”



Lizzo “Truth Hurts”



Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”



Post Malone “Wow.”

Top Country Song:



Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”



Maren Morris “The Bones”



Old Dominion “One Man Band”



Blake Shelton “God’s Country”



Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”

Top Rock Song:



Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”



Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”



Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”



Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”



Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”

Top Latin Song:



Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”



Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”



Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”



Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”



Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:



Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”



Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”



Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”



Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”



Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”

Top Christian Song:



Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”



Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”



Lauren Daigle “Rescue”



For King & Country “God Only Knows”



Kanye West “Follow God”

Top Gospel Song:



Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”



Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”



Kanye West “Follow God”



Kanye West “On God”



Kanye West “Selah”