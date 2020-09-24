Power: Minister urges IBEDC, TCN to form synergy for effective service delivery to customers

By Adeola Badru

In line with the vision to improve on power generation, the Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, has called on the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), to form a synergy with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) towards providing improved service delivery to customers.

He made the call on Thursday, during a facility tour of the IBEDC Interchange Injection Sub-Station and TCN, Ayede Sub-Station in Ibadan.

The call was as a result of a section of the Ayede TCN sub-station in Ibadan that was razed by an inferno on February 5, which had affected the services of the IBEDC.

Jedy-Agba said that his visit to Ibadan was to see what was on the ground and what could be done to improve on the services of distribution companies to customers.

According to him: “We are here to see what is On-ground and what should be done to support the TCN, so that the disco can provide services to Ibadan and its environment.”

He called on the two companies to work together to ensure that their customers in Ibadan and environs enjoyed quality services in terms of power supply.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to improve its services and ensure customers get value for their money has upgraded the IBEDC Interchange Injection sub-station in Ibadan.

IBEDC Ibadan Disperse Supervisor, Mr Olagunju Abimbola, in an interview, said that the company had just inaugurated a newly 11kv switchgear at Interchange Sub-Station.

Abimbola said that the newly upgraded switchgear was aimed at boosting power supply to its customers in Ibadan and environs.

“This newly upgraded switchgear will boost power supply to Ibadan and its environs. It will also help in detecting any fault as it occurred on the field,” he said.

Also, Abdulrazak Jimoh, IBEDC Technical Manager, Molete Business Hub, corroborated Abimbola’s explanation, saying that the project was one of their efforts towards meeting demands of their customers.

Jimoh said that the project would take care of expansion, while the company was planning on other projects aimed at further improving its services.

He concluded that the company was more committed to improved service delivery to its customers.

The minister was accompanied by Chief Akintunde Ayeni, the Chairman, IBEDC board, and Mr John Ayodele, the IBEDC Chief Operating Officer.

