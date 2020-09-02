PPMC jerks up petrol depot price to N151 per litre

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) has increased the ex-depot price of premium motor spirit, also known as petrol, to N151.56 per litre from N138.62 per litre.

The PPMC is a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC).

According to an internal memo made available to marketers and other stakeholders in Ibadan, the new directive becomes effective from September 2.

“Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform,” the memo said.

“To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit is now one hundred and fifty one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56) per litre.”

The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold to marketers at the depots.

The memo was signed by D.O Abalaka, the depot manager.

This means that Nigerians are expected to buy petrol at higher prices at petrol stations in the coming days.