Praise God in that situation – Part 4

The duet Sisters choristers ministering during the service

As long as believers are still in the world, the Scripture says they shall at one point in their life suffer sudden persecution or experience difficulty. But they are assured that no matter how ugly the experience might be, God has made provision for their deliverance, if they shall remain steadfast in the faith.

Even that experience is meant to build your faith in the Lord because nothing works against a believer to destroy him. Rather, all things work together for good to them that love God, and those that work according to His purpose. If God allows anything that seems to work against you, my friend, it is working for your good. Whatever God allows in your life is to bring out the best of you.

I don’t know what you are going through and maybe you are pondering whether God has abandoned you. I want to let you know that God’s love for you is without repentance. All He wants from you is to praise Him in season and out of season, when it is acceptable to you and when it is not. When you are with friends and when you are being pursued by foes. As you begin to praise the Lord, your enemies shall kill themselves. It happened in the time of King Jehoshaphat.

Chron. 20: 20-21 captures the experience of Jehoshaphat, “And they rose early in the morning, and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Belief in the LORD your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper. 21 And when he had consulted with the people, he appointed singers unto the LORD, and that should praise the beauty of holiness, as they went out before the army, and to say, Praise the LORD; for his mercy endureth forever.”

When the Children of Moab and Ammon rose against King Jehoshaphat, he exhorted the children of Israel not to fear or be dismayed. Rather, they should praise God with implicit trust and remain firm in the confident assurance of a miraculous deliverance, without striking a single stroke. And so it happened, the moment the Children of Israel started praising God, their enemies turned against themselves. Never was an army so destroyed as that of the enemy. This principle applied by Jehoshaphat is still spiritually valid and potent. Thus, you are urged to follow his footstep, and the Lord shall answer you as He answered them.

Also, Paul and Silas applied the same principle, praised God and their situation changed.

Acts 16:22-26 says, “And the multitude rose up together against them: and the magistrates rent off their clothes, and commanded to beat them. And when they had laid many stripes upon them, they cast them into prison, charging the jailor to keep them safely: Who, having received such a charge, thrust them into the inner prison, and made their feet fast in the stocks. And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto God: and the prisoners heard them. And suddenly there was a great earthquake so that the foundations of the prison were shaken: and immediately all the doors were opened, and every one’s bands were loosed.”

As you began to praise God today, anywhere you are bound, you shall be loosened, for God will deliver you from every horrible pit. I want to let you know that if you apply the right principle, there will be a solution, and the moment of trial in your life God will take the glory. I don’t know what you are going through; neither do I know the problem in your business or the trial you are going through. But my counselling is that you should learn to always praise God in that situation, and He shall take the glory and give you victory. All of you that are going through any problem now should embrace this principle today, praise and worship God, for our God to intervene and deliver them.

Our Expected Response And The Effect



BRETHREN, we must not behave like unbelievers in time of trouble or in any ugly situation of life. We should anchor our faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, to whom all power belongs and to whom every knee shall bow. For the Bible says God has spoken once twice have I heard this that power belongs onto God and the Bible says onto thee every knee shall bow and today, your problems shall bow before our God, poverty shall bow today, afflictions shall bow, unemployment shall bow because unto Him every knee shall bow. I am assuring you that your problems shall never survive after this message.

Isaiah 45:22 says, “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else.”

That wicked man troubling you shall bow, as God dealt with the people of old for His children’ sake, He will deal with your enemies today in Jesus name.

Romans 8:31 says, “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?”

God shall overthrow your enemies, deliver you and recover everything stolen from you in Jesus name. We should henceforth learn how to magnify God in every situation like Job and not murmur or complain, so that He can show Himself in our situation. Job didn’t compromise, complain or murmur. Rather, he said he would wait until his change comes. He hinged his confidence on the fact that his Redeemer liveth. Even though his body is destroyed by worms, in his spirit he shall see the Lord. And the Bible said God restored to him everything he lost and blessed the latter end of Job more than his beginning. That little problem you have is nothing before this very God, because our God has done greater and mightier things before and is still doing it. In this very church, Lord makes every impossibility to become possible. I want to let you know as you worship and praise the Lord today, there shall be recreation in your system and impossibilities shall be made possible. If you can believe, you shall receive a miracle. Your situation must change. I don’t know what you are going through, but I counsel you to stop murmuring and complaining. My God will surely answer you. He has done it before and will do it again. When we begin to praise God in the midst of our troubles, the enemies shall be confused because that is contrary to their expectation. Do you know that your enemies always want you to cry, and be sorrowful? But when you praise God in that your situation, every yoke in your life shall break. So, praise God in that your situation and you shall see His glory.

My Deliverance From Satanic



Influences And HIV



MY name is Benoit Nguh. I am a Cameroonian residing in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. I will not be ashamed to expose the devil in this testimony, because he was not ashamed to put me into the most ridiculous and despicable life situation. I want to let you know that I was before now a chronic and unrepentant sinner. I was seriously into adultery and fornication and obsessed with anything in a skirt.

Although I had female sin partners that I stupidly called girlfriends, I was still visiting prostitutes in brothels daily. Aside that I had them in different shapes and sizes, I was still a rapist. When it came to lying or cheating, I was a champion because I could outwit anybody anytime. The truth was alien to me, and I couldn’t remember one occasion I told the truth. All this notwithstanding, I appeared innocent and people had dealings with me. I was a drunk, drug peddler and smoker, who delighted in doing evil continually and never considered any of my misdemeanours as wickedness. But when I joined the Lord’s Chosen and heard the undiluted word of God, my life became brand new. I did not only stop smoking but is now also irritated by the odour of cigarette. The urge to fornicate and masturbate has ceased. Prior to this change of life, I didn’t know that one could live without committing sin, but now righteousness is my watchword.

My going to Chosen Church initially was never to become born again, but to be blessed and get rich. But every day during the sermon, the Pastor will draw the attention of sinners to the impending wrath of God that awaits them, if they refuse to repent, and such words usually prick my conscience. Thus, every service day I would go home wounded in the heart. This is because, while I was into all those atrocities, my wife and children were in Cameroon, whereas I was living with another woman, as I mistook such behaviour as a norm in the society. But after I heard how wicked it is to live with a woman that is not your wife, I started presenting the matter to God to give me the courage to send her packing.

As this was ongoing, that woman (my sin partner) suddenly fell sick and was taken to different hospitals, but the sickness defied solution. It was not until she was referred to a Teaching hospital that she was diagnosed with HIV. At this juncture, the medical doctor attending to her advised that I should also undergo blood screening to ascertain my HIV status. Without hesitation, I submitted myself for test and the result came out negative. Cheerfully, I took the result to the doctor, but he rejected it and instead directed that I should go to another laboratory. When I repeated the test where he directed me, the result was positive. At this point, I became devastated and was terribly afraid. It was like the whole world was falling on me.

Then I concluded that since there is no cure for HIV, the only option left would be to go and cry unto God for forgiveness. I then took the case to my Pastor who counselled that if I could amend my ways, the God of Chosen would heal me. I promised to amend my way and he prayed for me and said I should ensure that I participated in this crusade, as the General Overseer would minister live and every yoke shall be broken. I asked whether he was sure the man of God would come, he affirmed it.

So, I left whatever I was doing and engaged in publicising the crusade. There was jubilation everywhere when the news came that the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka had arrived. I was so happy and reassured myself that the time for my deliverance had come. On the first day of the crusade, I was among the early participants that arrived at the venue. And when it was time for deliverance ministration, my case was the first to be mentioned by the General Overseer. He said, ‘that young man diagnosed of HIV, I command you to return to the laboratory for another test, for God has decided to wipe away your tears, you are healed in Jesus name’. On hearing that declaration, my joy knew no bounds, as I jumped out of my seat and saw myself rolling on the ground. I didn’t wait for the service to close before dashing to the same hospital and asked to be tested again. The lab attendant asked why I wanted to waste money for another test. I told her not to worry since I was not spending her money; neither was I begging her for financial assistance. So, she reluctantly took my blood sample for screening.

Lo and behold, when she was done, the result was negative. Somehow, something ministered to me to demand another test. So, I paid for another test and the result came out negative again.

Brethren, I cannot stop thanking this God for delivering me from satanic projection and influence. I have amended my ways and the life I live now I live by faith in the Son of God, Who loved me and gave Himself for me.