Pregnancy beauty tips, by Founder Lashi skincare

By Dayo Mustapha

Founder of Lashi Skincare, Queeneth Wenike Beddie-memberr has shared tips on how pregnant women can remain beautiful.

The Port-Harcourt based serial entrepreneur said she stumbled on these tips while she was heavily pregnant.

She said: “During pregnancy, they say don’t use chemicals on your skin, what if your body cream and soap are cruelty free and nature based with no harmful chemicals, is it realistic to stop them? No. My skin care brand is safe and healthy even during pregnancy.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I quickly did a course on how to retain complexion and even glow more even during pregnancy, not minding the hormonal changes during this period,” she said.

On how her brand has helped other pregnant women, she said: ”I’ve treated lots of pregnancy darkening and child birth skin issues, I’ve come to a conclusion that it’s best to glow through the process because after child birth, your baby will need your attention, getting back your complexion or skin, is more or less a priority then but your baby care.

“That’s why; it’s difficult for some women to get back their skin totally with a clear complexion after child birth.

“I am here to set the pace always as usual and I believe my product will give every woman that special glow during pregnancy,” she stated.