Premium Times, VOTAC launch news platform to aid innovation, FDI

Abuja—Premium Times and Voices of the African Continent, VOTAC, has announced strategic alliance with a focus on news coverage of African Capital Markets to boost economic mobility.

This happened on the heels of 29 stock exchanges representing 54 countries (markets), a $2.5 trillion of Nominal Gross Domestic Product, GDP, (2019 estimates), economic growth stabilized at 3.4 percent in 2019 and expected to hit 3.9 percent in 2020 and 4.1 percent in 2021 (AfDB, 2020).

In a joint statement, Publisher, Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi and Abraham Tuyo, founder VOTAC, said: “It is no longer what Africa is today but what it is becoming.

“By providing a global media platform, Premium Times and VOTAC will offer subject matter experts, industry and market analysts, commentators, investigative and financial news journalists with in-depth knowledge of Africa, guided by professional disciples.”

According to the statement, VOTAC will produce, in collaboration with Premium Times; ACM TODAY (African Capital Market), a financial news programme, live-streamed from studios in San Francisco and Abuja.

ACM TODAY will also be carried on U.S. cable networks reaching 33 million television households; and will be available on local television channels in the following United States, U.S. media markets: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and New York Tri-State Area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut).

ACM TODAY, it was gathered, was designed to aid innovation, increase foreign direct investment, and economic mobility on the continent that would ensure transparency in market activities and data in broadcast standards that consumers of financial news are accustomed.

“We are proud of our partnership with VOTAC. The African diaspora is going to play a critical role in Africa’s civil and economic transformation.

Already, Nigeria’s diaspora remittances are the nation’s second-largest source of foreign exchange. In addition to their resources, the diaspora brings their energy, experience, and networks, which combined with the local know-how of domestic institutions is certain to create value on the continent,” it stated.

